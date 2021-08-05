Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans $0.49 None Dividend

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Devon Energy has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

DVN opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

