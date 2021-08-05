Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.553-$7.624 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

