Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.