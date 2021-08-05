Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,645 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $157.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.40 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.33.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.