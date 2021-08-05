Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

WLTW stock opened at $211.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

