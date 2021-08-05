(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 186.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.88 ($2.44).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities raised (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.