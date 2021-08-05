Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
