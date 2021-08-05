Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

TSE:CU opened at C$35.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.27. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

