Tiaa Fsb Sells 167 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $795.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.65. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $798.57.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.