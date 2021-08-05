AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

AVB stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.03.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,265 shares of company stock worth $1,541,060. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

