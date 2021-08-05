Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

