Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 459 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,171,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $177.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.