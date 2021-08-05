Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 575,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,603 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.78). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.