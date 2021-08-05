Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

