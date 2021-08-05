NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.04

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.04 and last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 537315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.97.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

