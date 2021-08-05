FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $234.63

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$234.63 and last traded at C$233.75, with a volume of 21338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$216.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.