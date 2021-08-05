Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.59

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.59 and last traded at C$34.86, with a volume of 1318485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$24.38 billion and a PE ratio of -62.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.73%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

