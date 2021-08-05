BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.03

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.03 and last traded at C$106.00, with a volume of 91430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Several research firms have commented on DOO. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$98.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.5905661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

