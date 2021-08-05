Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IONS stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

