Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.