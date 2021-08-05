Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

