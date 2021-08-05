EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,730,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $514.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

