EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Makes New $328,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $308.88 on Thursday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.67.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

