Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 242.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

