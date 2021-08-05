Brokerages Set RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Target Price at €588.67

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €596.44 ($701.70).

RAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RAA stock opened at €953.20 ($1,121.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €785.40. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.