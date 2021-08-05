EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

EchoStar stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

