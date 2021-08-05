Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.25

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.25 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 86703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

