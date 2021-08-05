USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Shares of USAC opened at $15.49 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -954.55%.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

