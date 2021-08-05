Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

BGAOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf cut Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Proximus stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

