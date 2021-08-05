Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.
Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$19.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
