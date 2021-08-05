Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$19.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0494811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

