Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
