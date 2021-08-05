Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $29.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

