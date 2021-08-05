Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

