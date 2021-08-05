Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:VTN opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.