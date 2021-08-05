Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $187.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.37. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,689 shares of company stock worth $7,059,165. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.