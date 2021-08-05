American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

NYSE:AFG opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $141.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.