Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 555,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,691 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 387,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,101 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $264,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

