Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

