Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells 35,141 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 65.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 171.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.