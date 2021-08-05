New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

FITB opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

