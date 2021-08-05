loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $5,963,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

