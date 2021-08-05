Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.88

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$145.88 and last traded at C$143.51, with a volume of 1007027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399994 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

