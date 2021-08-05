NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts predict that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of NCR by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NCR by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

