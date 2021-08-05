B. Riley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $23.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Under Armour by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 194,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

