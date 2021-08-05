Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $10.00

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.