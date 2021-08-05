MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.16

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 1261243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.53.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3806197 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

