MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.16

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 1261243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price target (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.59.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.53.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.