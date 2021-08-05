Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $1,094.13

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,094.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $660.21 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $659.71 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $950.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $78,996,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $86,945,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

