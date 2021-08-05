Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) PT Raised to $98.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

