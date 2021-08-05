Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQR. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

