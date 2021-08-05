Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hub Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
