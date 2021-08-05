Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $487.98 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $487.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $458.63 or 0.01209579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,447,899 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

